Photo Credit: Bernard Gagnon / Wikimedia

The Moroccan government announced Sunday that starting Monday (Nov. 29) all incoming flights are banned for the next two weeks.

The move comes in response to the rising number of cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Morocco had already decided to suspend flights to and from France in light of the rising number of cases of Omicron in Europe. On Friday the Rabat government announced a ban on entry to travelers from South Africa and six other African nations.

The government committee tasked with managing the country’s response to COVID-19 said in a statement Sunday, ““The decision has been taken because of the quick spread of the new COVID variant, Omicron, namely in Europe and Africa, and in order … to protect the health of Moroccan citizens.”

The new measure will be evaluated regularly and “adjustments” will be made “if necessary,” the committee said.