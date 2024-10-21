Photo Credit: RNN

At least one person was killed late Monday afternoon in a surgical strike that targeted a vehicle in Damascus, Syrian state television reported.

Israel was blamed for the “guided missile” attack, which took place in the Al-Mezzeh neighborhood near the Iranian Embassy and Syria’s Information Ministry, not far from a mourning tent set up for late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Further Documentation of the Israeli Precision-Airstrike on a Car within the Al-Mazzeh Neighborhood of Damascus in Western Syria. pic.twitter.com/AP3QmY954u — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 21, 2024

The vehicle was complete destroyed in the strike.

Remains of the vehicle that exploded in Damascus, #Syria today. pic.twitter.com/8pZ0ea1srP — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) October 21, 2024

There have been multiple other targeted assassinations carried out in Damascus this year, most of them in the same neighborhood. All were blamed on Israel.

