Car explodes near the Golden Mezzeh Hotel in the Al-Mezzeh neighborhood of Damascus. Oct. 21, 2024

At least one person was killed late Monday afternoon in a surgical strike that targeted a vehicle in Damascus, Syrian state television reported.

Israel was blamed for the “guided missile” attack, which took place in the Al-Mezzeh neighborhood near the Iranian Embassy and Syria’s Information Ministry, not far from a mourning tent set up for late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The vehicle was complete destroyed in the strike.

There have been multiple other targeted assassinations carried out in Damascus this year, most of them in the same neighborhood. All were blamed on Israel.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

