The official Syrian news agency SANA reported that Israel had launched an air strike overnight Tuesday targeting the vicinity of the city of Baniyas in northwestern Syria. SANA said the raid came “from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Baniyas,” and targeted “one of the points around the city of Baniyas” and led to “some material losses.”

Earlier, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told the Al-Arabiya channel that two explosions were heard in northern Syria, on the coast of Baniyas, hitting air defense systems belonging to Iranian militias in the Arab al-Malik area on the coastal strip of the city of Baniyas.

The raid coincided with the arrival of two Iranian ships to the port of Latakia.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria, hitting mainly Iranian and Hezbollah targets, including warehouses and shipments of weapons and ammunition. Syrian army sites have also been hit.

The pace of the raids and bombings increased after October 7, 2023.

