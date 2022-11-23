Photo Credit: IRNA
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Iran has vowed to take revenge against Israel in response to the death in Syria of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Colonel Davoud Jafari, a military adviser from the IRGC’s aerospace division.

Iran claimed Wednesday in a statement that Jafari was “martyred by the Zionist agents with a roadside bomb” overnight near Damascus.

Advertisement

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Jafari was a drone and air defense expert who was killed, together with his Syrian bodyguard, when their car was blown up by a roadside bomb in the suburb of Sayyida Zeinab, near Damascus International Airport.

Last week the IRGC carried out a drone attack on an Israeli-owned oil tanker off the coast of Oman.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleState Dept. Official Promoted to Post Solely Focused on Palestinian Authority
Next articleAvian Flu Discovered in Northern Israel
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR