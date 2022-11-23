Photo Credit: IRNA

Iran has vowed to take revenge against Israel in response to the death in Syria of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Colonel Davoud Jafari, a military adviser from the IRGC’s aerospace division.

Iran claimed Wednesday in a statement that Jafari was “martyred by the Zionist agents with a roadside bomb” overnight near Damascus.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Jafari was a drone and air defense expert who was killed, together with his Syrian bodyguard, when their car was blown up by a roadside bomb in the suburb of Sayyida Zeinab, near Damascus International Airport.

Last week the IRGC carried out a drone attack on an Israeli-owned oil tanker off the coast of Oman.