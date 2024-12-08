Photo Credit: Courtesy: Freedom House

Assad regime’s Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali over the weekend declared his readiness to transfer authority to a transitional governing body as opposition forces pressed closer to the capital, Damascus.

“We are prepared to collaborate with any leadership chosen by the people,” Jalali said in a recorded address released to the media. He urged Syrians to prioritize the nation’s well-being amid escalating conflict.

“I hope all Syrians will think rationally about the interests of their country,” he pleaded, as government soldiers were facing mounting pressure from advancing rebels.

Jalali also revealed he had established contact with the rebels’ commander Abu Mohammed al-Julani, to discuss managing the transitional period. The outreach marks a significant step in efforts to reshape Syria’s political landscape amid intensifying conflict.

Al-Julani announced that state institutions will remain under al-Jalali’s supervision until they are officially handed over.

“We must allow the people to decide their future through fair and transparent elections,” Jalali said in a televised address, emphasizing the need for national unity and cooperation.

ASSAD’S PLANE DISAPPEARED

A Syrian Air plane departed from Damascus International Airport around the time rebels were reported to have seized the capital, according to flight tracking data from Flight Radar. The aircraft initially headed toward Syria’s coastal region, a bastion of President Bashar al-Assad’s Alawite sect, but abruptly reversed course, flying in the opposite direction for several minutes before vanishing from radar.

Reuters cited two Syrian sources who suggested there was a significant possibility that President Assad might have been killed in a plane crash, citing the aircraft’s unexplained U-turn and sudden disappearance from tracking systems. However, no official confirmation has been issued.

AL-JALALI

Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali, 55, is a civil engineer turned politician who has led Syria’s government since September 14, 2024. Before assuming the premiership, Jalali served as Minister of Communications and Information Technology from August 27, 2014, to July 3, 2016, under Wael Nader al-Halqi. His career spans both the public and private sectors, where he has played a key role as a consultant and expert in several major engineering projects across Syria.

A seasoned professional, Jalali has completed advanced training in engineering economics, contracts management, arbitration, and project management in Syria and other Arab countries. His expertise is recognized through numerous scientific papers presented at regional conferences and seminars, reflecting his deep engagement in Syria’s engineering and infrastructure development.

