Photo Credit: Sgt. Ori Shifrin, IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported late on Wednesday that Israel fired at least two missiles at two military sites in the vicinity of Tal Umm Houran between the cities of Nawa and Jassim in the countryside of the Daraa Governorate in southwestern Syria, some 13 kilometers north of Syria’s border with Jordan. No information is available about the extent of the damage.

The attack followed missiles that were fired at the Golan Heights by groups affiliated with Hezbollah.

The SOHR has counted 21 Israeli attacks on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2024, 14 of which were air strikes and 7 ground strikes. These strikes resulted in the injury and destruction of an estimated 41 targets, including weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, centers, and vehicles. The Israeli attacks killed 41 Syrian soldiers and wounded 19. 9 civilians were killed as well.