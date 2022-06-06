Photo Credit: SANA
Israeli Air Force attack near Damascus, March 7, 2022.

Syrian state media reported late Monday night that its aerial defense force was “confronting hostile missiles over the southern region.”

Advertisement

Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus and its surrounds, according to local sources.

Several reports claimed the air strike was being carried out by Israeli forces.

No details were immediately available.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJudea and Samaria Law Fails to Pass Knesset Vote
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...