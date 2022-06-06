Photo Credit: SANA

Syrian state media reported late Monday night that its aerial defense force was “confronting hostile missiles over the southern region.”

More of the aerial activity in northern Israel, amid reported Israeli strikes on southern Damascus. pic.twitter.com/T2Vww90IjK — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 6, 2022

Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus and its surrounds, according to local sources.

Unidentified projectiles or fighter jets during airstrikes in the vicinity of Damascus tonight. #Syria #Israel pic.twitter.com/q8eS2obMs6 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) June 6, 2022

Several reports claimed the air strike was being carried out by Israeli forces.

No details were immediately available.