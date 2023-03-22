Photo Credit: SOHR

SANA reported Wednesday morning that “the Israeli enemy has launched an act of aggression with missiles that targeted Aleppo International Airport causing material damages.”

The Syrian government’s news agency cited a military source that reported: “At about 3:55 AM on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression with a number of missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Lattakia, targeting the vicinity of Aleppo International Airport; the attack caused some material damages to the airport.”

Purported video of the attack pic.twitter.com/rvesuY6pwC — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) March 22, 2023

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the Israeli planes targeted “a weapons depot belonging to the Iranian militias in the vicinity of the airport, which led to its complete destruction, and the airport was temporarily out of service, without information so far about human losses as a result of the bombing. Violent explosions were heard in different parts of Aleppo.”

SOHR noted that this was the second time Israel targeted Aleppo International Airport this month, and the sixth time Israel has targeted Syrian territory since the beginning of 2023.

On March 7, Israeli missiles targeted Aleppo International Airport in two waves that were launched from the sea, at least 3 of which reached their targets. The missiles hit the airport runway, causing it to be taken completely out of service, in addition to killing three, including one Syrian officer and two individuals of unknown nationality.

Sputnik pointed out that the recently eliminated commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Esmail Ghaani, “recently transited through the targeted airport.”