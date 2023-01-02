Photo Credit: IDF

At least two Syrian soldiers are dead and two others wounded after an alleged Israeli air strike early Monday that targeted Damascus International Airport.

Syrian state media reported material damage following the strikes, adding the airport was temporarily out of service as a result.

Intelligence sources quoted by Reuters said the missiles were aimed at a military site controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Syrian air defense forces were activated in response to the attack.

At least two explosions were heard over the southern part of the capital, SANA reported.

