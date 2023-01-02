Photo Credit: IDF
F-15 plane, "Eagle" in flight

At least two Syrian soldiers are dead and two others wounded after an alleged Israeli air strike early Monday that targeted Damascus International Airport.

Syrian state media reported material damage following the strikes, adding the airport was temporarily out of service as a result.

Intelligence sources quoted by Reuters said the missiles were aimed at a military site controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Syrian air defense forces were activated in response to the attack.

At least two explosions were heard over the southern part of the capital, SANA reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.