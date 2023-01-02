Photo Credit: courtesy, Itamar Ben Gvir via Twitter
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, on Jan. 1, 2023

Newly installed National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir plans to visit the Temple Mount sometime this week, according to Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster.

Police officials — including Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai — say they will discuss Ben Gvir’s plans on Monday, according to the report.

Ben Gvir, who was received by a police honor guard Sunday as the new Minister of National Security, met with Shabtai on Sunday for a first working meeting and received a situational picture of “many issues on the agenda,” he said in a statement.

He added that he intends to hold additional meetings with Shabtai in the coming days and plans to work together with the police commissioner on “strengthening the security of the citizens of Israel.”

Multiple mainstream media outlets labeled Ben Gvir’s intention to visit the Temple Mount — which he did recently as well — as “incendiary.”

Ben Gvir confirmed in a tweet that he indeed plans to visit the Temple Mount, but did not say whether he would do so this week.

“I thank the media for taking an interest in the issue of visits to the Temple Mount,” he wrote in response to the report.

“Indeed, the Temple Mount is an important topic and as I said, I intend to visit the Temple Mount.

“As for the timetable — I promise to let you know when I do visit.

“I would be delighted if every evening’s newscast begins with reports dealing with the question of when I intend to visit the Temple Mount,” he added.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

