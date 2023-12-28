Photo Credit: Cpl. Eden Briand, IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Syrian state media reported late Thursday night that the capital, Damascus, was targeted by multiple air strikes.

“Our air defenses are confronting enemy targets in the vicinity of Damascus,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

At least two waves of missile fire were aimed at targets in and around the capital, including Damascus International Airport, according to local sources, who reported that Syrian air defenses shot down at least four missiles while six explosions were heard over the city.

The airport had just resumed operations Wednesday after weeks of being shut down due to repeated attacks by Israeli fighter jets. The airport, used by Iran to deliver advanced weaponry to its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah as well as to Syrian military forces, was again shut down following Thursday night’s missile fire.

Earlier in the day, Syria called on United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council in a letter sent by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad to “assume responsibility for ending the Israeli aggressive policies that threaten to ignite the region and drive it towards a comprehensive escalation that threatens regional and international peace and security.”

The letter contained a complaint about “the aggression launched by the Israeli occupation forces on Damascus vicinity on December 25,” SANA reported.

Iran: Israel Assassinated Top IRGC Commander in Syria

“At 16:20 pm last Monday evening, the Israeli occupation forces carried out an act of aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting the vicinity of Damascus City, which led to the martyrdom of the military advisor at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, Sayyed Razi Mousavi, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the letter said.

“This brutal Israeli aggression against the sovereignty of the Syrian territories is part of the occupation authorities’ attempt to expand and escalate their aggression in the region and to cover up war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and brutal massacres committed daily against the defenseless Palestinian people and to escape their failure in the face of the will and determination of the Palestinian people to achieve freedom and self-determination and establish an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” the letter added.