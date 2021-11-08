Photo Credit: Al-Masdar video screen grab
Air strike on Tiyas Air Base in Homs, also called T-4 base, on June 3, 2019

Syrian state media reported Monday night that the country’s aerial defense system intercepted “hostile targets” over the city of Homs.

Advertisement

“Israeli aggression is targeting points in the central and coastal regions and our air defenses are confronting hostile missiles,” the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The alleged Israeli airstrike was reportedly conducted from Lebanese airspace.

Local sources said explosions were heard in the city of Homs. Three missiles were allegedly shot down over the Homs countryside.

Similar defense systems were activated in the Syrian port city of Tartus as well.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUS Relaxes International Traveler Entry Rules
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...