Syrian state media reported Monday night that the country’s aerial defense system intercepted “hostile targets” over the city of Homs.

“Israeli aggression is targeting points in the central and coastal regions and our air defenses are confronting hostile missiles,” the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The alleged Israeli airstrike was reportedly conducted from Lebanese airspace.

Local sources said explosions were heard in the city of Homs. Three missiles were allegedly shot down over the Homs countryside.

Similar defense systems were activated in the Syrian port city of Tartus as well.

