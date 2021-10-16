Photo Credit: Gili Eliyahu Adler/TPS

Syrian news outlets reported Saturday the Israel Defense Forces assassinated a Syrian lawmaker who served 12 years in an Israeli prison for terrorist activities. The report was also reported by Lebanon’s Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen news outlet.

Al Mayadeen claims that Medhat As Saleh has been targeted by #IDF, he was in Madhat Ain At Tinah (near Majdal Shams). https://t.co/TJt6fzWBv4 — Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) October 16, 2021

Advertisement



Medhat Saleh, a former member of the Syrian Parliament released from Israeli prison in 1997, oversaw the Damascus government’s Golan Height portfolio during his tenure.

Saleh was allegedly a member of the Syrian Army’s intelligence division. He was accused of operating cells in Israel and at one point, attempting to abduct a Syrian pilot who had defected to Israel in the 1980s.

He was allegedly killed by sniper fire emanating from the Israeli side of the Syrian border, according to a report by the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

“SANA’s correspondent in Quneitra reported the martyrdom of the liberated prisoner Medhat Saleh Al-Saleh as a result of being targeted by the Israeli enemy with bullets while returning to his home in the Ain Al-Tineh site opposite the occupied town of Majdal Shams,” SANA’s Arabic-language news site reported.

Israel has made no comment on the report.