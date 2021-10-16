Photo Credit: Gili Eliyahu Adler/TPS
A view to Quneitra, on the northern Israeli border with Syria, Aug 9, 2018.

Syrian news outlets reported Saturday the Israel Defense Forces assassinated a Syrian lawmaker who served 12 years in an Israeli prison for terrorist activities. The report was also reported by Lebanon’s Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen news outlet.

Medhat Saleh, a former member of the Syrian Parliament released from Israeli prison in 1997, oversaw the Damascus government’s Golan Height portfolio during his tenure.

Saleh was allegedly a member of the Syrian Army’s intelligence division. He was accused of operating cells in Israel and at one point, attempting to abduct a Syrian pilot who had defected to Israel in the 1980s.

He was allegedly killed by sniper fire emanating from the Israeli side of the Syrian border, according to a report by the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

“SANA’s correspondent in Quneitra reported the martyrdom of the liberated prisoner Medhat Saleh Al-Saleh as a result of being targeted by the Israeli enemy with bullets while returning to his home in the Ain Al-Tineh site opposite the occupied town of Majdal Shams,” SANA’s Arabic-language news site reported.

Israel has made no comment on the report.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
