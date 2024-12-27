Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

Hours after the Air Force attack on Sana’a and other strategic targets in Yemen, red alarms sounded again in the middle of the night in many areas across Israel. The IDF Spokesperson’s Office said that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory. The rocket and missile alerts were activated for fear of interception fragments.

The MDA Spokesperson reported that following the rocket fire toward central Israel, no reports of direct rocket strikes or physical injuries had been received. MDA EMTs and paramedics provided medical treatment to 18 individuals who were injured on their way to the shelter and to two individuals suffering from anxiety.

Even after the Air Force attacked Houthi targets in Yemen for the fourth time on Thursday, the Iran proxy rebels continue to threaten the Jewish State, promising to attack Israel in “support of the Palestinians” until “the blockade is lifted and the attacks against Gaza are stopped.”

Despite the increasing price paid by the Houthis as the conflict escalates, Israeli security sources believe the war of attrition with the backward country some 1800 kilometers away will continue until the Houthi leadership is eliminated.

Thursday’s Israeli attacks coincided with a speech by the leader of the terrorist organization, Abd al-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in which he presented the rebels’ so-called achievements, called on the multitudes to demonstrate in the streets for Gaza on Friday, and threatened Israel. In his speech, al-Houthi vowed that “no matter the pressures and temptations, Yemen will not stop its attacks.”

The IAF operation Thursday was dubbed “Sounds of the Vinyard,” a choice that forever belied the Army’s claim that the exotic names of its operations are decided by a computer. Every Israeli understood that the “vineyard” in the name was a reference to the old settlement of Yemenite Jews in downtown Tel Aviv, “Kerem Ha’Teimanim” (Yemenite’s Vinyard), where one goes for a delicious Humus and shashlik on a skewer.

The Houthis’ announcement stated, “The attack on the airport in Sana’a, while there were dozens of civilians there, at the same time as a civilian plane was arriving, clearly expressed Zionist terrorism. The aggression violates international law.”

A serious accusation from the gang that has been locking international cargo ships from entering the Red Sea, paralyzing traffic through the Suez Canal and suspending the activities in Eilat harbor.

The Houthis continued: “The airport was attacked even though the enemy knew that the Director-General of the World Health Organization was preparing to leave and board a UN plane. We condemn the exposure of international elements to the damage and consider the silence of the UN and the international community regarding the aggression to be terrible. We hold the Israeli government responsible and call on the international community to take immediate steps to prevent a similar attack in the future. We call on the UN to condemn the attack and take steps to protect civilians and humanitarian workers in Yemen.”

Well, it worked. Shortly after the Air Force attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the exchange of blows between Yemen and Israel, which he called an “escalation.” He issued a special statement saying Israel’s airstrikes on Thursday were “particularly concerning,” and stressed the obligation of both parties to respect international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

It’s funny because it’s true.

