Photo Credit: CUMTA

The Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen aimed at Jerusalem on Thursday night, firing a hypersonic ballistic missile at the Holy City at around 7:30 pm, the second such missile fired at Israel by the Houthis in less than 24 hours.

The launch triggered Red Alert sirens across central Israel, including in Jerusalem and its surrounds, as well all of Gush Etzion and elsewhere in Judea (including Hebron), the Shfelat Yehuda (including Kiryat Yearim, Retorno, Beitar Illit, Beit Shemesh and surrounds), in Samaria (Nili, Na’aleh, Dolev and surrounding communities), in Yarkon (including Nof Ayalon, Modi’in and Modi’in Illit and surrounds), and the Dead Sea region (Ein Gedi, Mitzpe Shalem and Metzukei Deragot).

Advertisement





The Israeli Air Force intercepted the missile before it crossed into Israeli territory, the IDF said.

Earlier in the day – at 4 am – a missile fired by the Houthis triggered Red Alert sirens throughout central Israel, primarily in cities along the Mediterranean coast as far north as Herzliya and as far south as Rehovot, including Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, and Elad, among many others.

Some three million Israelis were awakened by the sirens and forced to race for shelter, pulling their young children from their beds and carrying them to safety.

More than a dozen people were injured while running for safe spaces, but there were no injuries resulting from the missile itself.

Share this article on WhatsApp: