Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90
Temple Mount

The chairman of the Temple Mount Faithful movement, Gershon Salomon, passed away Wednesday at the age of 87.

Salomon was one of the founders of the revival movement and a member of the Jerusalem City Council.

He was forced to maintain a distance from the Temple Mount for nearly 30 years despite leading an organization dedicated to its revival, the Srugim news outlet reported.

An expert researcher and lecturer in Middle Eastern studies, Salomon was also an officer in the Israel Defense Forces and participated in the liberation of the Temple Mount and Jerusalem during the 1967 Six Day War.

A 10th generation Jerusalemite, Salomon was a descendant of Rabbi Avraham Solomon Zalman Zoref, who settled in Jerusalem in 1811 and was ultimately murdered by Arabs.

Baruch HaDayan HaEmet.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

