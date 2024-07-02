Photo Credit: Screenshot

The Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv announced the passing of Liora Argamani, mother of Noa Argamani, after a long battle with cancer. Noa was held hostage in Gaza by Hamas terrorists for eight months before being freed by Israeli forces in a rescued operation in June.

The hospital said that late Liora spent her last days with her daughter Noa and her close family.

While Noa Argamani was held hostage her family spoke about her mother’s illness and about their prayers she would be reunited with her daughter before she died.

Before her death, Liora Argamani became a symbol of hope to the Israeli public during the war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Crushing news: Liora Argamani, the mother of released hostage Noa, passed away. She had some comfort in seeing her daughter back home. May her memory be a blessing ? pic.twitter.com/kpmITRa1zi — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 2, 2024

