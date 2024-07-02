Photo Credit: Google Maps

An event at the West Asheville Library in North Carolina turned violent on Saturday, leading to the assault of three Jewish individuals, David Moritz, Monica Buckley and Bob Campbell, by masked pro-Hamas activists.

Campbell, an 80-year-old Army veteran who suffers from cancer and has a stent in his heart, was stomped on, assaulted, and pushed to the ground, which left a footprint clearly visible on his shorts. His phone was also taken and later found in a trashcan.

Advertisement





The videos below contain expletives and are extremely offensive. If this would disturb you, kindly do not watch.

One arrested so far. They call their gatherings “Another Carolina Anarchist Bookfair”. “Strategic Lessons from the Palestinian Resistance” – so what are they teaching r*pe, torture, beheading, kidnapping, etc.?https://t.co/N70TnPmSnv pic.twitter.com/8J0V3lQWyL — ᓍᗷᒚᘿᑢᖶᓰᐺᘿ ᖇᘿᗩᒪᓰᖶᖻ (@object_reality) July 2, 2024

Asheville police responded to a disturbance at the library during a seminar entitled “Strategic Lessons from the Palestinian Resistance.” The event, which had drawn between 80 and 100 attendees, was being livestreamed when the altercation occurred.

Upon arrival, officers encountered three Jewish victims who reported being attacked while broadcasting the event on social media. According to their accounts, another attendee forcibly seized one of their mobile devices, after which a sizeable group proceeded to physically assault them.

Antifa and far-left extremists jumped Jewish people, including an elderly man, who live-streamed their Another Carolina Anarchist Bookfair (ACAB) event held at the West Asheville Public Library in North Carolina on June 29. The masked militants didn’t want the pro-terrorism… pic.twitter.com/QHIL1wTRpu — Andy Ngô ?️‍? (@MrAndyNgo) July 1, 2024

The victims sustained minor injuries and received on-site medical attention from Emergency Medical Services.

In connection with the incident, law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Taylor Danielle Zarkin. She faces two counts of resisting, delaying, and obstructing an officer.

The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

We are deeply concerned by reports of violence against Jewish residents attending a speaking event at an Asheville library on Sunday. We urge @AshevillePolice and the West Asheville Library to fully investigate. Violence and hate must not be tolerated. https://t.co/Z2axjgTGp9 — ADL Washington, D.C. (@ADL_WashDC) July 1, 2024

Share this article on WhatsApp: