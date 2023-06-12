Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences on the passing of the former Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi. Berlusconi died Monday at the age of 86.

“I was deeply saddened by the passing of Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy,” said Netanyahu. “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to the people of Italy.”

“Silvio was a great friend of Israel and stood by us at all times,” he added. “Rest in peace my friend.”