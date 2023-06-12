Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / Flash 90
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (R) during the news conference following their meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, June 2009.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences on the passing of the former Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi. Berlusconi died Monday at the age of 86.

“I was deeply saddened by the passing of Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy,” said Netanyahu. “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to the people of Italy.”

Advertisement


“Silvio was a great friend of Israel and stood by us at all times,” he added. “Rest in peace my friend.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleOlim Advisors: Turning Aliyah From Dream To Reality
Next articleIranian-Controlled Media in Latin America Pushes Antisemitic Coverage
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR