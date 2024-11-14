Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Becker1999 from Columbus, OH

A three-star hotel in northern Italy near the Dolomites has rejected a reservation made by a handful of young Israelis, simply because they are Israelis.

The booking was made via the Booking.com online reservation service, which promotes the hotel as an establishment “ideally placed for hiking and cycling excursions as well as skiing.”

But apparently the hotel is not as welcoming to Israelis. Those who booked the reservation online received the following response:

“Good morning. We inform you that the Israeli people as those responsible for genocide are not welcome customers in our structure. Therefore, if you would like to cancel your reservation, you would be happy to do so and we will be happy to grant free cancellation. Staff”

News of the rejection swiftly made its way on to social media.

Hotel Garni Ongaro in Italy has informed Israeli guests they are unwelcome simply because they are Israeli. I can only imagine the pain and sense of injustice I would feel if a hotel denied me a place to stay simply because of my identity, being Palestinian. This is… pic.twitter.com/RkZVru9dJQ — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) November 14, 2024

Italian anti-racism and anti-extremism legislation is based on Article 3 of the Italian Constitution, which guarantees all citizens equal treatment and social value without gender, race, language, religion, political views, and personal or social status related bias.

It is not clear whether Italy’s anti-discrimination law applies to foreign nationals and/or tourists.

Nor is it clear whether the Booking.com website was aware of, let alone approved, the anti-Israel rejection by the hotel.

Some users on the X social media platform suggested a boycott against the booking agency – and certainly against the hotel – in response to the hate.

“Let’s vote with our wallets. And online reviewers,” one user wrote.

Others suggested Booking.com expel the hotel from its platform, and some questioned whether the rejection violates European Union anti-discrimination laws.

This latest expression of hate comes as antisemitic, anti-Israel violence continues to wrack Europe, with anarchists holding hate fests and antisemites attacking Jews in Amsterdam, Paris, London, Antwerp and elsewhere on the continents.

The Israeli government this week warned its citizens overseas to avoid attending cultural and sports events in Europe following last week’s pogrom in Amsterdam.

