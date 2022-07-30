Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Bentzion Levi

Rabbi Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss, Gaon Av Beis Din (Gaavad) of Jerusalem for the Eida HaChareidis, passed away on the Sabbath, at 3:15 am Saturday. He was 96.

The rabbi’s family members and close followers were surrounding his bed at the time of his passing.

The rabbi was hospitalized two weeks ago at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center at with a severe infection, six weeks after having been hospitalized with a similar infection. He was released nine days later from the prior hospitalization.

Last Friday night, his condition further deteriorated, and the elderly rabbi was sedated and placed on a respirator. This past Thursday evening, the rabbi was listed in critical condition.

A British national, the rabbi escaped the Nazis in 1939, a child alone, on the Kindertransport organized by Sir Nicholas Winston. In 1966 the rabbi, his wife and family moved to Antwerp, where he lived for 37 years as one of the primary rabbinical leaders in the city.

The rabbi has served as the head of the Eida HaCharedis since July 14, 2003.

Baruch Dayan Emes.