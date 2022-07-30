Photo Credit: Energean Gas & Oil / Twitter

Lebanon is expressing optimism that a deal may be reached on maritime boundaries between Israel and Beirut.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said Friday in a tweet from his office, “There has never been optimism to the extent that there is today.”

The remark follows continued efforts between the two sides to reach a solution to disputed maritime boundaries which overlap the offshore Karish gas field.

‘Maritime Border Dispute with Lebanon on Verge of Solution’

US special energy envoy Amos Hochstein was expected to arrive in Beirut this weekend to continue his efforts at mediating a deal between the two sides.

Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster reported last week that Hochstein is expected to arrive with a draft compromise proposal enabling both countries to extract gas in the disputed Karish gas field.

A mutually agreed maritime boundary will allow both sides to determine which oil and gas reserves belong to each, thus paving the way for dispute-free exploration of the energy resources.

Nasrallah: ‘No One Will Be Allowed to Extract or Sell Gas & Oil If Lebanon Can’t’

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy Hezbollah threatened earlier in the month that no one will be allowed to extract gas and oil if Lebanon cannot do so.

Israel Defense Forces have raised their readiness around the gas platform and mobilized navy and air force assets to the area.

The move comes in the wake of further threats by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who threatened last Monday to start a war if Israel begins extracting gas from Karish without first reaching a deal with Lebanon.