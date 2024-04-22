Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned as antisemitism threats against Jewish students or glorifying the atrocities of Oct. 7, writing in an X post overnight Sunday that “the First Amendment protects the right to protest but students also have a right to learn in an environment free from harassment or violence.”

The Democrat added, “At Columbia or on any campus, threatening Jewish students with violence or glorifying the terror of October 7 is antisemitism.”

The governor’s comments came after a weekend in which anti-Israel activists encamped on the Columbia University campus and at other educational institutions, intimidating and sometimes attacking Jewish students, praising Palestinian violence and calling for the severing of ties with Israel.