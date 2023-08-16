Photo Credit: VOA Persian via Wikimedia Commons.

Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs announced on Tuesday that Robert Malley will be coming aboard in the fall as a visiting professor and lecturer. Malley will teach a foreign policy decision-making graduate course and two undergraduate courses in the spring on diplomacy, negotiation and foreign policy, according to Princeton.

The notice states merely that Malley is “currently on leave from his role as a special envoy for Iran in the State Department,” without noting that the former diplomat is reportedly under investigation for mishandling classified information.

If the university knows anything specific about the investigation, let alone that Malley has been cleared, it would know more than the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which the State Department has kept in the dark. If it does not know details, Princeton is hiring someone to teach about decision making, without knowing the gravity of the decisions that got that person suspended.

“Pitiful. Look who my alma mater just made a professor,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). “Rob Malley was such a pro-Iran radical that he was fired from the Biden administration and had his security clearance stripped for ‘mishandling classified documents’ (the details are still hidden).”

The university has come under fire recently for a course whose assigned readings include a book that accuses Israel of harvesting Palestinian organs.