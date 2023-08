Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson

Two weeks ago, an Arab man in his 20s threw a Molotov cocktail and shot off fireworks near a police station in southern Jerusalem.

The police announced on Sunday morning that they identified the suspect, and upon searching his home in eastern Jerusalem, they discovered several Hamas and Lion’s Den terrorist flags and an M16-type bullet, which were seized by the police.

This article is based on a report by TPS.