Israeli Border Guard Police officers thwarted an attempted terror attack Tuesday night along Route 60 south of Hebron, in the southern Hebron Hills.
Police said the incident took place during a police operation to stop vehicle theft along the highway near the Arab town of Shamua, (in Arabic, as-Samu), north of the Yatir forest and slightly west of the Israeli town of Susiya.
“A suspicious vehicle came speeding towards the police and tried to run them over,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. “The police fired at the vehicle.
“Two Palestinian suspects who were in the vehicle were arrested,” police added. “One suspect was injured.”