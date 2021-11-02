Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli Border Guard Police officers thwarted an attempted terror attack Tuesday night along Route 60 south of Hebron, in the southern Hebron Hills.

Police said the incident took place during a police operation to stop vehicle theft along the highway near the Arab town of Shamua, (in Arabic, as-Samu), north of the Yatir forest and slightly west of the Israeli town of Susiya.

“A suspicious vehicle came speeding towards the police and tried to run them over,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. “The police fired at the vehicle.

“Two Palestinian suspects who were in the vehicle were arrested,” police added. “One suspect was injured.”