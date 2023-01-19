Photo Credit: Milk and Honey’s Facebook

Things have certainly changed in Israel’s internal security since the former minister, Omer Barlev (Labor) has gone home. A case in point: last Tuesday, four criminals invaded the grounds of the Milk and Honey farm in Jordan Park near Katzrin in the Golan, one of them armed with an ax, and threatened the owner, who pulled his personal gun in self-defense.

The criminals were arrested on the spot, but the cops also summoned the owner of the farm to the police station and informed him that he would have to surrender his weapon until the end of the investigation.

This is where the story would have ended under Minister Barlev: the farmer would have to surrender his legal weapon and remain vulnerable to the next bunch of invaders and their axes.

Not anymore. The farmer contacted National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who immediately contacted the police asking for an explanation. At that point, the cops rather sheepishly told ben Gvir they were withdrawing their order to seize the gun, which remained in the hands of the farmer.

