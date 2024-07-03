Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
A Jewish boy at the Oz Zion outpost in Samaria, August 20, 2023.

Border Police officers on Wednesday morning threw a gas grenade into a family home in Oz Zion Hill, located near the Tzur Harel outpost that was evacuated amid severe violent clashes between officers and settlers. Rescue units that arrived at Oz Zion gave medical treatment to two children who were suffering from shortness of breath.

Advertisement


The incident happened when two parents and their three small children were inside the house. The grenade that exploded near the cooking gas cylinders at the entrance to the house, surrounded the house with tear gas, while the family was trapped inside.

Hundreds of police officers, accompanied by the Civil Administration and many demolition vehicles, raided the Tzur Harel hill in Binyamin early in the morning to evacuate and destroy buildings on the hill, while using severe violence and stun grenades, pepper spray, and rubber bullets.

Givat Tzur Harel, named after IDF soldier Harel Sharvit who fell in battle in Gaza, was established about a year ago. To protest the evacuation, dozens of settlement activists arrived to block the security forces, and boys who barricaded themselves in one of the houses were injured by the violence of the police.

The residents on Tuesday sent a letter to the Adjunct Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich asking him to exercise his authority to prevent the destruction.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleColumbia Administrators’ Texts Reveal New Depths of Apathy and Disdain Toward Jewish Students
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.