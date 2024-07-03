Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Border Police officers on Wednesday morning threw a gas grenade into a family home in Oz Zion Hill, located near the Tzur Harel outpost that was evacuated amid severe violent clashes between officers and settlers. Rescue units that arrived at Oz Zion gave medical treatment to two children who were suffering from shortness of breath.

תיעוד קשה מעוז ציון: שוטרי מג”ב ירו רימון גז לתוך בית משפחה בגבעת עוז ציון. בבית שהו זוג הורים ו3 ילדים קטנים. רימון הגז שהתפוצץ סמוך לבלוני גז הבישול בכניסה לבית אפף את בית המשפחה בגז מדמיע, בזמן שהמשפחה כלואה בפנים. כונני איחוד הצלה שהגיעו למקום נתנו טיפול לשני ילדים שלקו מקוצר… pic.twitter.com/J0tjASpAG0 — חזקי ברוך (@HezkeiB) July 3, 2024

The incident happened when two parents and their three small children were inside the house. The grenade that exploded near the cooking gas cylinders at the entrance to the house, surrounded the house with tear gas, while the family was trapped inside.

Hundreds of police officers, accompanied by the Civil Administration and many demolition vehicles, raided the Tzur Harel hill in Binyamin early in the morning to evacuate and destroy buildings on the hill, while using severe violence and stun grenades, pepper spray, and rubber bullets.

מאות שוטרי מג”ב בליווי המינהל האזרחי וכלי הרס רבים הגיעו לפנות בוקר על גבעת צור הראל בבנימין והחלו בפינוי המבנים במקום באלימות קשה, בשימוש רימוני הלם, גז פלפל וירי כדורי גומי. עשרות פעילי התיישבות הגיעו למקום ע”מ למחות על הפינוי וחסמו את כוחות ההרס ע”י חסמים וצמיגים בוערים. pic.twitter.com/U2dgQ7yIHy — שיראל ללום נהיר?? (@shirellaloom) July 3, 2024

Givat Tzur Harel, named after IDF soldier Harel Sharvit who fell in battle in Gaza, was established about a year ago. To protest the evacuation, dozens of settlement activists arrived to block the security forces, and boys who barricaded themselves in one of the houses were injured by the violence of the police.

The residents on Tuesday sent a letter to the Adjunct Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich asking him to exercise his authority to prevent the destruction.

