Snir Lalum, 44, an Israeli citizen who has been living in the US for the past few years and working as a mover, was murdered early Thursday morning during a robbery, in the parking lot of the Insta Movers moving company in Birmingham, Alabama.

Israel’s consul in Atlanta, Roy Anda, and the department for Israelis abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been in contact with the victim’s family. Ministry officials suggested an attempted robbery led to the murder. Lalum did not have a criminal record.

The Birmingham Police Department announced it is investigating the fatal shooting. Officers arrived at the Insta Movers moving company, located at 115 Walter Davis Drive, around 5:15 AM, in response to reports of a person shot, according to BPD Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive in a warehouse bay, suffering from an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers attempted lifesaving measures on the victim before he was transported to UAB Hospital, where he later died. Police believe the victim was approached at the business by an unknown suspect who opened fire on him.

Bella Dona, an Israeli Facebook user, posted this response: “Snir Lalum, a good man! A good man! May his soul be bound up in the bond of eternal life. A great disaster, the heart is broken. We will miss you, little brother.”

