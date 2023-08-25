<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zocBNO9AMh0?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Debbie Greenblatt is a popular lecturer, columnist and coach on a wide range of topics, including Jewish thought, marriage and relationships. She is also the founder of the Women’s Division of the Gateways kiruv organization, as well as the educational director of a mentorship program through Core.

In this deep and powerful interview, Rebbetzin Debbie talks about developing the character trait of ayin tov–a good eye. She tells us that the soul is drawn to the positive, and the body is drawn to the negative. In order to combat that negative pull, we have to cultivate a positivity bias to judge others favorably, and to see our circumstances in life in a positive light.

It’s important to note that eyes take in, and also, eyes transmit. It is possible to transmit a tremendously positive effect on a person or a situation, by seeing it through the perspective of a “good eye.” Rebbetzin Debbie illustrates this point by telling a true story, involving Bibi Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin.

Having an ayin tov does not refer to the strength of our sight; it refers to the generosity of our vision.

Goodness is hidden beneath the surface, and you need to dig deeply to find it.

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com