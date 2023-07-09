Photo Credit: Google Maps

A visiting Israeli student, a member of the Chabad movement, was stabbed at 2 AM Saturday when he was walking on the streets of Crown Heights. The man was treated by Hatzalah and is in stable condition.

After Israeli student is asked if he’s Jewish, he is stabbed in Crown Heights in “suspected hate crime” ?Come on! The Times of Israel https://t.co/4R1mx5Mfc7 — MeryleLee (@StandwithusCan) July 9, 2023

Advertisement





According to the NYPD, around 2 AM, the Chabad man, dressed in traditional Jewish clothes, was walking on Union Street toward Troy Avenue in Crown Heights when he was approached by two men who asked if he was Jewish. The men then attacked their victim, stabbing him in his left arm with a screwdriver.

The Man called Hatzalah from home and an ambulance took him to Methodist Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. He was later released.

Chabad man stabbed in Crown Heights attack on Shabbat morning: Authorities are currently investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, focusing on any potential biases that may have motivated the attackers. JPost https://t.co/3azipOGEDX pic.twitter.com/KUeu2HbMaH — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) July 9, 2023

According to Chabad Lubavitch Spokesperson Yaacov Behrman, the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. “According to the victim, he was questioned about his Jewish identity,” Behrman noted, adding, “Despite being visibly traumatized, the victim expressed gratitude for not having sustained more severe injuries.”

Behrman continued in an early Sunday morning tweet: “This incident is deeply concerning, and we have full confidence in the NYPD’s ability to conduct a thorough investigation and apprehend the perpetrators. Visitors should be advised that Crown Heights is a dangerous neighborhood and should certainly not be walking alone or even in pairs at 2 AM.”

The Anti-Defamation League tweeted, “We are aware of this incident and are reaching out to law enforcement and community partners.”