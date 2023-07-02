Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

Last Wednesday, former Likud MK Yehuda Glick appeared for the opening of another trial against him, this time for walking slowly on the Temple Mount, Makor Rishon reported on Sunday. The police made it clear at the initial hearing that it intends to demand a prison sentence for Glick, as a warning to others.

The last time, the State of Israel prosecuted Glick was based on accusations by an Arab woman, a member of the Islamist movement al-Murabitat, who said that Glik beat her. In the end, the police had to withdraw the indictment in shame, when it was proven that the woman made up the accusation. But Glick had been harassed by the prosecution for a year and a half, during which he barely survived an assassination attempt on his life.

Is it any wonder he walks slowly?

According to the indictment, in early 2020, “At the end of the tour, the accused returned and tried again to enter the Temple Mount area alone. Later, the accused joined another group and began the tour, but stopped every few steps, walked slowly, and looked at his mobile phone. This was despite the fact that he was asked time and time again by the policeman to keep walking and join the group. However, the accused did not obey his instructions. The accused continued to ignore the policeman’s instructions and deviated from the group’s route, which was moving in a different direction.”

Off with his head!

The police want to bring no less than 25 prosecution witnesses to court, which could take years. Let’s face it, the Jerusalem cops are mad at the redheaded former MK, who is amazingly mild-mannered despite his carrot top. But he refuses to ask How high every time a policeman orders him to jump. Instead, on several occasions he opted to sit down and let the cops carry him out of the compound.

So, these are the priorities of the Israel police: hundreds of anarchists are allowed to storm Ayalon Highway, burn tires outside the homes of government officials, and sabotage Ben Gurion International Airport, while a sweet, ginger-haired man is cuffed and prosecuted for taking his time at the home of his Father.

We’re so lucky to have a right-wing government…