After 99.7 percent of the vote was counted Thursday, Israelis once again were faced with a deadlock.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leading Likud party again was the largest with 30 votes – but with a right-wing bloc that so far has reached only 59 seats — not large enough to reach the magical necessary 61 mandates that would put an end to the endless Israeli Election Day Blues.
Here’s the full count:
Likud 30
Yesh Atid 17
Shas 9
Blue and White 8
Right 7
Labor 7
Torah Judaism 7
Yisrael Beiteinu 7
Religious Zionism 6
Meretz 6
New Hope 6
Common 6
Ra’am 4
Official results will be published on Friday morning, just a few hours before the start of the Passover holiday weekend.
And then the jostling and jockeying for position will really get down to business.