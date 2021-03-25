Photo Credit: Pixabay

After 99.7 percent of the vote was counted Thursday, Israelis once again were faced with a deadlock.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leading Likud party again was the largest with 30 votes – but with a right-wing bloc that so far has reached only 59 seats — not large enough to reach the magical necessary 61 mandates that would put an end to the endless Israeli Election Day Blues.

Here’s the full count:
Likud 30
Yesh Atid 17
Shas 9
Blue and White 8
Right 7
Labor 7
Torah Judaism 7
Yisrael Beiteinu 7
Religious Zionism 6
Meretz 6
New Hope 6
Common 6
Ra’am 4

Official results will be published on Friday morning, just a few hours before the start of the Passover holiday weekend.

And then the jostling and jockeying for position will really get down to business.

