After 99.7 percent of the vote was counted Thursday, Israelis once again were faced with a deadlock.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leading Likud party again was the largest with 30 votes – but with a right-wing bloc that so far has reached only 59 seats — not large enough to reach the magical necessary 61 mandates that would put an end to the endless Israeli Election Day Blues.

Here’s the full count:

Likud 30

Yesh Atid 17

Shas 9

Blue and White 8

Right 7

Labor 7

Torah Judaism 7

Yisrael Beiteinu 7

Religious Zionism 6

Meretz 6

New Hope 6

Common 6

Ra’am 4

Official results will be published on Friday morning, just a few hours before the start of the Passover holiday weekend.

And then the jostling and jockeying for position will really get down to business.