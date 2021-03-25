Photo Credit: Corinna Kern / Flash 90

Iranian forces fired a missile at an Israeli-owned cargo ship Thursday as it traveled in the Arabian Sea, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The ship was sailing between India and Oman when it was hit and damaged by the missile.

Advertisement



The vessel had set out from Tanzania en route to India. The attack did not succeed in preventing ship from reaching its destination port.

The ship is owned by the Israeli XT Management company, based in Haifa.

Israel’s defense establishment is assessing the significance of the incident to determine whether the Iranians are opening a naval front against the Jewish State.

An Israeli-owned ship was hit by an Iranian commando operation about a month ago in the Gulf of Oman. Evidence and findings gathered in Israel indicated that an explosive device was attached to the side of the Israeli vessel by an Iranian fast boat.

The Wall Street Journal reported about two weeks ago that Israel has attacked more than 12 Iranian oil tankers destined for Syria over the past year due to fears that the economic profit gained through the sale of the oil will reach the hands of Tehran-backed terrorist groups in the region.