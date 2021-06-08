Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90
Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid. July 23, 2017

The “change” coalition government is scheduled to be sworn into office in Jerusalem next Sunday, June 13 at 4 pm.

The “Arrangements Committee” will convene tomorrow to approve the date of the swearing in of the government, said the chairperson of the committee, Yesh Atid MK Karin Elharar, who informed the Knesset members the Arrangements Committee will convene on Wednesday morning at 9:30 am to approve the holding of Sunday’s special meeting to swear in the government.

Likud Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin announced Tuesday that the new government will be brought to a vote of confidence on Sunday and then sworn in during a special session of the Knesset.

Yamina MK Idit Silman is expected to be named coalition chairwoman of the new government.

“The citizens of Israel need this government after years without a budget, years in which there was no one to take care of education, health and the economy,” Elharar said. “A government that will take care of the burning issues and all the citizens of the State of Israel.”

