The early exit poll results are in, from 70 strategic polls across Israel, based on voting until 9 PM. We will update these results. Counting will begin soon and continue through at least Thursday, which will include the soldiers and diplomat votes.

These results are far from final, and as the votes as counted we can expect to see changes, especially if the Balad party passes the electoral threshold. Channel 14 is reporting that Jewish poll inspectors are getting beat up at some of the Arab polling stations.

Exit Poll Results: Nov. 1, 2022 10 PM



Party / Channel 11 12 13 14 Likud 30 30 31 31 Yesh Atid 22 24 24 23 Religious Zionism 15 14 14 12 National Camp 13 11 12 10 Shas 10 10 10 10 UTJ 7 7 7 8 Israel Beytenu 5 4 4 6 Labor 5 6 5 6 Meretz 4 5 4 5 Ra’am 5 5 5 5 Hadash-Ta’al 4 4 4 4 Rightwing 62 61 62 61 Leftwing 49 50 49 50 Arab Parties 9 8 9 9

