House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La), Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) announced Thursday night that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel will address a joint session of Congress on July 24.

The three leaders said Netanyahu was invited to “share the Israeli government’s vision for defending their democracy, combating terror, and establishing just and lasting peace in the region.”

Absent from the announcement was Senate Majority Leader and the only Jewish person in the room, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who declared instead his “clear and profound disagreements with the prime minister, which I have voiced both privately and publicly and will continue to do so.”

But Schumer begrudgingly said he would not try to ban Netanyahu from the Hill using the capitol police because, after all, “America’s relationship with Israel is ironclad and transcends one person or prime minister.”

So, on July 24, a day most of the northern hemisphere will be spending on the beach, America’s lawmakers (but not the Squad and Bernie), will assemble to hear from Bibi. Also, it will be the 75th birthday of actor Michael Richards, renowned around the world as Cosmos Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld’s next-door neighbor.

PM Netanyahu issued a response to the invite, saying, “I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to the representatives of the American people and the entire world.”

Also, isn’t it time to chuck Schumer?