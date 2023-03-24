Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

The Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) had to be rescued by police after a mob surrounded the Ramat Hasharon home of Yuval Tal, founder of the Pioneer hi-tech company, where Rothman was visiting.

The mob of several hundred wealthy residents of the wealthy suburb of Ramat Hasharon was yelling: “Shame!” “Rothman the Coward,” and “Go home,” although they were trying to keep him from going home.

Border Guard officers arrived at the scene and eventually repelled the angry but well-to-do crowd, to allow MK Rothman to drive away in his car.

פשוט קורע איך הם רצים אחריו ??? pic.twitter.com/kBxlTY9V68 — הדר סגל Hadar Segal ✊?? (@hadarse) March 23, 2023

Hadar Segal who posted the two tweets above described MK Rothman as “escaping like a tyrant” and commented on how funny it was to see the cops chasing behind his car. Violence is fun – that’s probably the essence of anarchism.

Earlier on Thursday, a mob in Petah Tikvah tried to prevent Rothman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from raising a glass to usher in the month of Nissan.

In February, a group of anarchists congregated outside the MK’s home in the Pnei Kedem settlement in Gush Etzion, to try and prevent him from driving to the Knesset – because they were defending democracy against the people who were elected democratically.

MK Rothman tweeted Thursday night: “I was in 2 places tonight. In Petah Tikvah, I received applause and praise. In Ramat Hasharon, I received severe criticism and even accusations. In both places, a small and violent group tried to prevent me from arriving or leaving. Hearing and voicing even uncomfortable things – that’s democracy. Violence, silencing, and blocking roads – that’s not democracy.”

Makes sense.