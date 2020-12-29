Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

Far-left Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai made his debut into Israeli national politics Tuesday night, formally announcing the formation of his new political party, “The Israelis’ Party” and the addition of his Number Two on the list, Israel’s current Justice Minister, Avi Nissenkorn.

“We will bring good news to hundreds of thousands of Israelis who feel they have no political home – and we will do so by deeds and not by words,” Huldai said.

The 76-year-old mayor has served the people of Tel Aviv since 1998, helping to transform the metropolis from a typical Mediterranean community to an international award-winning resort city.

Tel Aviv today is home to one of the top universities in the world, the largest medical center in Israel and one of the most popular tourist centers in the Middle East. Although Huldai is launching a new political party, however, he is not resigning as mayor of Tel Aviv; it is therefore possible that Nissenkorn could succeed him as head of the party.

The only problem with this picture, however, is the fact that until this evening, Minister Nissenkorn was a member of the Blue & White party led by Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.

According to multiple sources, Nissenkorn also failed to have the courtesy to notify Gantz that he was planning to quit the party. The Blue & White party chief found out the same way many former appointees of US President Donald Trump have learned they were no longer in the picture: through the media.

In response, Gantz told reporters that Nissenkorn should resign his post as minister.

“Nissenkorn found a new political home, so he should resign,” he said. “The Justice portfolio is one of Blue & White’s top assets. We will continue working to maintain democracy and the rule of law.”

The soon-to-be-ex-minister also brought along a former employee – MK Einav Kabla, currently chairperson of the Knesset Science and Technology Committee, to join him in the new endeavor and help grow the party.