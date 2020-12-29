Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has announced he will not run in the upcoming elections, according to a report Tuesday night by Channel 12 News.

Ashkenazi, who said he will be taking a break from politics, is not the only member of the Blue & White party who has become disillusioned with the political process.

MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh has also announced she will not be running in the upcoming elections, slated to take place on March 23 – at least with Blue & White. She did not, however, rule out the possibility of signing on with another party.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai Formally Debuts His New Party, ‘ The Israelis’ Party’

Also Tuesday, Blue & White party member and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn broke ranks and abandoned the party to join far-left Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai in forming his new political party, The Israelis’ Party.

Huldai made the announcement Tuesday evening, adding that Nissenkorn will take his place as Number Two on the party list. Prior to entering politics, Nissenkorn served as chairman of the Histadrut labor union.

Blue & White party leader Benny Gantz, who currently serves as Defense Minister / Alternate Prime Minister, said in a statement that Nissenkorn must resign his portfolio as Justice Minister since the position was delegated to the Blue & White party as part of a coalition government agreement.