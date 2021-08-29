Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz
What do we do about teachers who refuse to be vaccinated?
Unvaccinated Teachers in Schools
Stop it already with the vaccine pushing. Let everyone get back to living. 45%, 5 votes
5 votes 45%
5 votes - 45% of all votes
Are setting a bad example, endangering others, and shouldn't be allowed in. 27%, 3 votes
3 votes 27%
3 votes - 27% of all votes
Make them take a daily PCR test, and let them in. 27%, 3 votes
3 votes 27%
3 votes - 27% of all votes
Should be in reeducation camps, not schools. 0%, 0 votes
0 votes
0 votes - 0% of all votes
Total Votes: 11
August 29, 2021 - September 11, 2021
×
You or your IP had already vote.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/news/polls-news/unvaccinated-teachers-in-schools/2021/08/29/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok