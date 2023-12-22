Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/Flash90

Israel’s Christian population grew 1.3% in 2023, according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

According to the data, 187,900 currently live in Israel, making up 1.9% of the country’s population.

Advertisement





Demographic studies in recent years have found that Israel is the only country in the Middle East with a growing Christian population.

The CBS reported that 75% of Israel’s Christians are Arab, with 70% living in northern Israel, and another 13% living in Haifa the metropolitan area. In September, the Tazpit Press Service reported that rising crime in the Arab sector was fueling Arab migration Israeli cities, particularly Haifa and Nazareth.

Of the non-Arab Christians in Israel, 36% live in the Tel Aviv area and central Israel and 38% live in Haifa and northern Israel.

The largest Christian community is in Nazareth, followed by Haifa, Jerusalem and the northern city of Shfar’am.