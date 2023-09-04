Photo Credit: Pixabay

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Innovative artificial intelligence-based technology recently saved the life of a patient at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

A resident of the city, the 50-year-old patient had arrived for a routine CT scan after complaining of strong headaches for an extended period, and after its completion, left.

The results usually take one to two weeks to arrive, but in this case, an alert by the AI-based program warned that he might have intracranial bleeding, prompting doctors to call the man—who was still near the hospital—to return swiftly.

He was operated on in an emergency procedure that saved his life.

The AI-based program, called Viz.ai, leverages advanced, FDA-cleared algorithms to analyze medical imaging data, like CT scans, providing real-time insights and automated assessments to accelerate diagnosis and treatment.

Galilee Medical Center’s Dr. Dan Paz, who participated in the development of the program, lauded its life-saving abilities, saying that “without it, the patient would have probably come to us too late.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.