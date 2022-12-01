Photo Credit: Courtesy of IAI

The Israeli Navy, Israel’s Defense Ministry, and the Israel Aerospace Industries on Wednesday successfully completed the first interception test of the BARAK Long Range Robust Interceptor (LRAD) aboard a Sa’ar 6-Class Corvette.

Based on the Air & Missile Defense Division’s acclaimed and field-proven Barak family, the BARAK LRAD interceptor is part of the BARAK MX System, an advanced Air & Missile Defense System that provides a single integrated solution for multiple simultaneous aerial threats from different sources and different ranges.

The Barak LRAD Interceptor has vertical launch capabilities supporting 360° coverage, quick reactions, short minimal ranges, and an active high-end RF seeker for targets with low radar cross sections and high maneuverability.

Its main features are:

Up to 70 km. range

Vertical launch 360° interceptions

Low launch signature

High maneuverability

Robust kill – Effective Warhead

Active radar seeker

Multiple simultaneous engagements

Fast and reliable target acquisition

High immunity to ECM

It is designed to handle any threat:

Fighters

Sea-skimming and cruise missiles

TBMs (ballistic missiles with a range less than 3,500 kilometers)

UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)

Helicopters

Gliding Bombs

Any mission:

Point defense

Area defense

Ballistic missile defense

Any battle condition:

Naval

Land – mobile and deployed