The Israeli Navy, Israel’s Defense Ministry, and the Israel Aerospace Industries on Wednesday successfully completed the first interception test of the BARAK Long Range Robust Interceptor (LRAD) aboard a Sa’ar 6-Class Corvette.
— Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) November 30, 2022
Based on the Air & Missile Defense Division’s acclaimed and field-proven Barak family, the BARAK LRAD interceptor is part of the BARAK MX System, an advanced Air & Missile Defense System that provides a single integrated solution for multiple simultaneous aerial threats from different sources and different ranges.
The Barak LRAD Interceptor has vertical launch capabilities supporting 360° coverage, quick reactions, short minimal ranges, and an active high-end RF seeker for targets with low radar cross sections and high maneuverability.
Its main features are:
- Up to 70 km. range
- Vertical launch 360° interceptions
- Low launch signature
- High maneuverability
- Robust kill – Effective Warhead
- Active radar seeker
- Multiple simultaneous engagements
- Fast and reliable target acquisition
- High immunity to ECM
It is designed to handle any threat:
- Fighters
- Sea-skimming and cruise missiles
- TBMs (ballistic missiles with a range less than 3,500 kilometers)
- UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)
- Helicopters
- Gliding Bombs
Any mission:
- Point defense
- Area defense
- Ballistic missile defense
Any battle condition:
- Naval
- Land – mobile and deployed