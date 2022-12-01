Photo Credit: Courtesy of IAI
The BARAK Long Range Robust Interceptor.

The Israeli Navy, Israel’s Defense Ministry, and the Israel Aerospace Industries on Wednesday successfully completed the first interception test of the BARAK Long Range Robust Interceptor (LRAD) aboard a Sa’ar 6-Class Corvette.

Based on the Air & Missile Defense Division’s acclaimed and field-proven Barak family, the BARAK LRAD interceptor is part of the BARAK MX System, an advanced Air & Missile Defense System that provides a single integrated solution for multiple simultaneous aerial threats from different sources and different ranges.

The Barak LRAD Interceptor has vertical launch capabilities supporting 360° coverage, quick reactions, short minimal ranges, and an active high-end RF seeker for targets with low radar cross sections and high maneuverability.

Its main features are:

  • Up to 70 km. range
  • Vertical launch 360° interceptions
  • Low launch signature
  • High maneuverability
  • Robust kill – Effective Warhead
  • Active radar seeker
  • Multiple simultaneous engagements
  • Fast and reliable target acquisition
  • High immunity to ECM

It is designed to handle any threat:

  • Fighters
  • Sea-skimming and cruise missiles
  • TBMs (ballistic missiles with a range less than 3,500 kilometers)
  • UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)
  • Helicopters
  • Gliding Bombs

Any mission:

  • Point defense
  • Area defense
  • Ballistic missile defense

Any battle condition:

  • Naval
  • Land – mobile and deployed
