QuamCore, a Israeli deep tech startup redefining quantum computing scalability, announced today its emergence from stealth with $9 million in seed funding.

Founded in 2022, QuamCore has spent the past two years developing its breakthrough superconducting quantum processor architecture, working in stealth mode to solve the critical scalability challenges that have long prevented practical quantum computing. The company has now emerged with a patented architecture that enables the integration of 1 million qubits into a single cryostat – a milestone previously thought impossible.

“This breakthrough dramatically reduces the size, energy consumption, and cost of quantum computers, unlocking practical applications across pharmaceuticals, AI, materials science, and energy,” said the company.

