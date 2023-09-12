Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein/TPS

At least two Israelis were wounded Tuesday night in a driveby shooting attack aimed at their vehicle in the terrorist hotbed of Huwara, north of Jerusalem. The attack took place on Highway 60 at the Beitot Junction, the IDF said.

הרכב שנפגע בפיגוע ב-חווארה pic.twitter.com/78fKQPKfwD — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 12, 2023

IDF and Magen David Adom EMTs and paramedics treated the two victims at the scene, both in their 30s and both fully conscious. “Their injuries primarily consist of shrapnel wounds,” Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

Both victims were taken to nearby Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikvah with head wounds from flying glass. A doctor at the hospital subsequently told reporters that both were listed in fair condition with injuries to their heads and chests.

ד”ר יוני מנדל רופא מלרד (מיון) בילינסון: “לחדר הטראומה בבית החולים בילינסון הגיעו בהכרה מלאה 2 פצועים מאירוע הירי בחווארה, לאחר הערכה ראשונית שני הפצועים במצב בינוני. עדכונים נוספים ימסרו בהמשך.” pic.twitter.com/5Cr5DHohuY — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 12, 2023

Photos of the victims’ car show the windshield shattered with at least four bullet holes and smashed glass on the seats, along with a blood-stained pair of tzitzit (ritual fringed garment). In addition, the windows of all four doors, front and back, were blown out by the gunfire.

IDF soldiers set up roadblocks in the area and launched a search for the attackers.

Palestinian Authority terrorists have carried out at least six other attacks against Israelis in Huwara since January 2023. At least four Israelis have died and five others have been wounded in the attacks, which included shootings and ramming attacks.

Because no bypass road exists that would allow travelers to avoid Huwara altogether, Israelis living and/or traveling to and from Samaria are faced with an intolerable decision: either don’t go at all, or go, pray, and hope for the best.

So why hasn’t the Israeli government built a bypass road yet?