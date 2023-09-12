Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein/TPS
View of the vehicle hit by gunfire in a drive-by terror attack on Route 60 in Huwara on Sept. 12, 2023

At least two Israelis were wounded Tuesday night in a driveby shooting attack aimed at their vehicle in the terrorist hotbed of Huwara, north of Jerusalem. The attack took place on Highway 60 at the Beitot Junction, the IDF said.

IDF and Magen David Adom EMTs and paramedics treated the two victims at the scene, both in their 30s and both fully conscious. “Their injuries primarily consist of shrapnel wounds,” Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

Both victims were taken to nearby Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikvah with head wounds from flying glass. A doctor at the hospital subsequently told reporters that both were listed in fair condition with injuries to their heads and chests.

Photos of the victims’ car show the windshield shattered with at least four bullet holes and smashed glass on the seats, along with a blood-stained pair of tzitzit (ritual fringed garment). In addition, the windows of all four doors, front and back, were blown out by the gunfire.

IDF soldiers set up roadblocks in the area and launched a search for the attackers.

Palestinian Authority terrorists have carried out at least six other attacks against Israelis in Huwara since January 2023. At least four Israelis have died and five others have been wounded in the attacks, which included shootings and ramming attacks.

Because no bypass road exists that would allow travelers to avoid Huwara altogether, Israelis living and/or traveling to and from Samaria are faced with an intolerable decision: either don’t go at all, or go, pray, and hope for the best.

So why hasn’t the Israeli government built a bypass road yet?

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

