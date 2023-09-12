Photo Credit: courtesy, Samaria Regional Council

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan demanded the government return checkpoints to the region in the wake of a shooting attack that left two Israelis with head wounds on Highway 60.

הרכב שנפגע בפיגוע ב-חווארה pic.twitter.com/78fKQPKfwD — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 12, 2023

Dagan, who was on Highway 60 at the time on his way to an event, helped treat the wounded at the scene.

He angrily attacked the government in a statement, blaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for the attack.

“It was a great miracle that happened here,” he said, nothing that both wounded were conscious and on their way to the hospital.

קרדיט תמונה ווידאו: מועצה אזורית שומרון

סינק וידאו ראש מועצת שומרון יוסי דגן מזירת הפיגוע pic.twitter.com/AXUHtAyNL0 — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 12, 2023

“I say to the prime minister, I tell the defense minister and I say to all the ministers, this is your responsibility. It is in your hands. You are responsible for Jews being shot again and again here in the center of the State of Israel.

*We came here to live,” Dagan pointed out. “We will not leave you alone. We demand security. We demand you return deterrence [to the area],” he said, demanding the government return checkpoints to the region.

“Stop neglecting our security,” he said. “Prime minister, ministers, look us in the eye. Look at this vehicle: it’s a miracle we are not taking two bodies out of here, but rather two Jews who are on their way to the hospital, wounded by gunshots.

“I demand that you come to your senses already. Wake up! The residents of Samaria will not go like sheep to the slaughter. We will build our country and we expect the government to back us up. We are citizens of our country; we deserve security.”