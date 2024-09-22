Photo Credit: MDA

The IDF Home Front Command upgraded its security guidelines for northern Israel early Sunday morning after a night on ongoing rocket barrages fired from Lebanon by Iranian proxy Hezbollah.

MDA says it is treating three people who were lightly wounded as a result of rocket impacts in the Krayot and Lower Galilee. Several others were treated for acute anxiety or falling over while running to shelters. Footage shows one of the rocket impact sites in Kiryat Bialik. pic.twitter.com/MXy2CObapv — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 22, 2024

The rocket fire targeted areas as far south as Afula, as far west as Haifa and as far east as the Golan Heights.

⚠️ A direct hit in Kiryat Bialik, an area full of unevacuated civilians. Hezbollah’s lies about targeting military bases are beyond absurd. Hezbollah has been firing thousands of rockets with the intention to murder as many Israeli civilians as possible. pic.twitter.com/isgqiSNVda — Vivid.?? (@VividProwess) September 22, 2024

Following a situational assessment, it was determined that effective Sunday morning at 6 am, changes have been be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

Schools in most areas of northern Israel have been closed at least until Monday at 6 pm.

The changes apply to the northern and southern Golan Heights, the “Confrontation Line”, Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, Lower Galilee, the Haifa Bay (HaMifratz), and the Valleys (HaEmekim), in accordance with the situational assessment.

The communities along the confrontation line, in the northern Golan Heights, and in the southern Golan Heights (except for communities in Emek HaYarden), are also subject to the guidelines that have been set by the IDF Northern Command.

According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response organization, multiple people were injured in the overnight and early morning attacks, most of them hurt while running for shelter.

Multiple Wounded, Most with Minor Injuries

MDA EMTs and paramedics treated three victims with shrapnel injuries after a direct hit in Kiryat Bialik shortly after 7 am. The wounded included a 70 year old man with moderate injuries, another 70 year old man and a 16 year old girl with minor wounds. All were taken to Rambam Medical Center in nearby Haifa.

Another Rocket Impact on Kiryat Bialik. pic.twitter.com/NTitSb9j8q — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 22, 2024

MDA teams also treated patients with anxiety and additional people who were injured while seeking shelter in different areas.

At around 7 am, MDA medical teams treated three patients with minor injuries in the Lower Galilee and the Krayot (Haifa suburbs), in addition to several people suffering severe anxiety and a number of others who were injured while racing for shelter.

Between 1 am and 5:40 am, Magen David Adom teams were called to treat a person with minor shrapnel injuries in the Lower Galilee, as well as several others with minor injuries who were hurt while heading to a protected area.

MDA paramedics transported a man in his 60s with a minor head injury to the English Hospital in Nazareth.

Several others were treated for anxiety and minor injuries sustained while running for bomb shelters, including an approximately one-month-old baby, two women in their thirties, and men and women in their seventies and eighties. The injured were evacuated to the Emek Hospital in Afula, the Italian Hospital, and the English Hospital in Nazareth.

