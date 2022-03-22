Photo Credit: TPS

Two women were murdered and two others were wounded, including one in critical condition, in a terror ramming-and-stabbing attack Tuesday afternoon next to the BIG shopping center on Hebron Road in Be’er Sheva.

The terrorist drove his vehicle directly into one man and then exited the vehicle with a knife to stab the others.

Advertisement



One woman, age 40, died immediately. A second woman, age 35, died of her wounds shortly after.

Two other people who were stabbed — a 60-year-old man in critical condition and a 40-year-old man in fair condition — were taken to Soroka Medical Center in the heart of the Negev city, according to a medic with Magen David Adom (MDA).

The terrorist was shot and neutralized by two civilians at the scene, but there are concerns an accomplice remains at large.

Details to follow.