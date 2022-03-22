Photo Credit: TPS
Scene of ram-and-stab terror attack at BIG Shopping Center in Be'er Sheva on March 22, 2022

Two women were murdered and two others were wounded, including one in critical condition, in a terror ramming-and-stabbing attack Tuesday afternoon next to the BIG shopping center on Hebron Road in Be’er Sheva.

The terrorist drove his vehicle directly into one man and then exited the vehicle with a knife to stab the others.

Advertisement

One woman, age 40, died immediately. A second woman, age 35, died of her wounds shortly after.

Two other people who were stabbed — a 60-year-old man in critical condition and a 40-year-old man in fair condition — were taken to Soroka Medical Center in the heart of the Negev city, according to a medic with Magen David Adom (MDA).

The terrorist was shot and neutralized by two civilians at the scene, but there are concerns an accomplice remains at large.

Details to follow.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBeware the Nides of March
Next article4 Israelis Dead, 1 Clings to Life After Ram-and-Stab Terror Attack in Be’er Sheva
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...