Photo Credit: Shalev Shalom / TPS
A member of the bomb squad in Jerusalem. Nov. 23, 2022

On Tuesday, police discovered and defused a bomb on the tracks of the Jerusalem Light Rail, near the Central Bus Station, according to a report by Ariel Kahane of Israel Hayom.

That bomb was within the same distance as the bombs that blew up in Jerusalem this morning.

Advertisement

Over 18 people were wounded in Wednesday morning’s terrorist attacks. Once person, a yeshiva student, was killed. His friend was very seriously wounded.

The murdered student was identified as Aryeh Shechopek, a yeshiva student who lived in Jerusalem’s Har Nof neighborhood and studied at Moshav Beit Meir.

Shechopek has Canadian citizenship.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDavid Baddiel’s ‘Jews Don’t Count’ a Primer on Popular Antisemitism
Next articleArmy Radio Suspends Reporter Who Blamed Ben Gvir for Jerusalem Terror Attacks
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR