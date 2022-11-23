Photo Credit: Shalev Shalom / TPS

On Tuesday, police discovered and defused a bomb on the tracks of the Jerusalem Light Rail, near the Central Bus Station, according to a report by Ariel Kahane of Israel Hayom.

That bomb was within the same distance as the bombs that blew up in Jerusalem this morning.

האם הפיגוע הכפול הוא למעשה משולש? אמש התגלה מטען חבלה במסלול הרכבת הקלה בירושלים ליד התחנה המרכזית, כלומר באותו מרחב של שני הפיצוצים הבוקר. — Ariel Kahana אריאל כהנא (@arik3000) November 23, 2022

Over 18 people were wounded in Wednesday morning’s terrorist attacks. Once person, a yeshiva student, was killed. His friend was very seriously wounded.

The murdered student was identified as Aryeh Shechopek, a yeshiva student who lived in Jerusalem’s Har Nof neighborhood and studied at Moshav Beit Meir.

Shechopek has Canadian citizenship.